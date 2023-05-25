Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 — Feb. 1, 2023
Roland Otto Tonn passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn; his grandchildren, Madelyn Buhl and Cameron Buhl; and son-in-law, Neil Buhl.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Libby Tonn on April 26, 2018. Roland was born in Lansing, Michigan, on May 21, 1941, the son of Roland O. and Eloise (nee Camburn) Tonn. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. In 1967, he married the former Elizabeth Howard. Roland was a successful City Planner for the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) and worked for both the cities of Waukesha and Oconomowoc, as well as held leadership roles with AICP (American Institute of Certified Planners).
Roland was raised a faithful Lutheran and, as an adult, was devoted to the Ascension Lutheran Congregation, where he served in several roles including Sunday school teacher, usher and greeter.
Roland was an avid movie buff, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and playing sheepshead with his friends in his card club.
Roland will be deeply missed by his family and friends, who will always cherish the memories.
Visitation will be held June 1, 2023, at Ascension Lutheran Church 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11 a.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.