Roland ‘Rollie’ Rosch
Roland "Rollie" Rosch, 76, died peacefully at AngelsGrace on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, after suffering a stroke. He was born in Milwaukee to Reinhard and Anne (Dollak) Rosch.
He graduated from Arrowhead High School in 1964, where he met his wife Jean in his junior year, and lettered in football, basketball and baseball.
After graduating he joined the Navy serving in Holy Loch, Scotland, and Norfolk, Va. He and Jean were married on the Naval Operations Base in Norfolk in 1968. Upon returning home, he started his career as a lineman for We Energies for 38 years. His highlight was his being on an Honor Flight in 2017.
He played on softball leagues, three-man basketball teams, and golfed throughout his life. He was still playing in three golf leagues at Paganica Golf Course, his home away from home. He loved fishing hunting and spending time at his cottage on Upper Gresham Lake. He was also an avid Harley rider, participating in the 100th anniversary and many fundraiser rides over the years. He and Jean liked nothing better than to take a day and ride the country roads with no particular place in mind.
His family was his priority and he loved his grandchildren and great-granddaughter more than anything else. When asked how it felt to be a great-grandpa, his answer was I’ve always been a great grandpa, which was very true. He was extremely loyal to his many friends and was always there when they needed help.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean (Watts) Rosch; his sons and daughter-in-law, Sean, Mark and Todd (Angie). Also by his grandsons and granddaughter-in-law, Blaine (Candace), and Nathan Rosch, and his great-granddaughter, Dottie Rosch; sister and brothers and spouses, Dianne (Henry) Degrandt, Larry (Janiece Striebe), Rich (Denise Vesper) and Bob (Sandy); his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ian (Ruthann) Watts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reinhard and Anne (Dollak) Rosch; his grandson Parker Rosch; and his in-laws Chester and Hazel Watts.
His Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 11, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Sports Pub (on the second floor), 24 S. Main St., Oconomowoc. Casual dress. Military honors and eulogy at 3 p.m. Feel free to share a story.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Paganica Junior Golf Program or AngelsGrace are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.