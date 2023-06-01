Ronald D. Chaulklin
Oct. 12, 1935 - May 24, 2023
Ron was born in Escanaba, Michigan. He is the son of Joseph and Florence Chaulklin (both deceased).
Ron is survived by his wife, Doris, and children Dale (deceased), Sandra (Brad), Steve (Lorna) Colorado, Carol (Ed) Iowa, and Mary (John); grandkids Timothy (Ali), Pamela (Ilan), Thomas, Curtis, Brian, Briana (Jesus), Abby, Jacob and Tamra; and great-grandkids, Lincoln, Harrison, Theodore, Archer, Nova, Petra, Mason, Castiel, Lilith, Lux, Seriana and Nevaeh.
Ron served in the Army from 1956-1962 as a SP 4 (E-4) USAR.
Ron passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
When he got out of the service he worked at Hot Point and then started his own flooring business. After that he then worked for Emery Clark which there, he planted flowers upon flowers around his house and business for him. Then he took care of the yard and did maintenance for him for many years. After Mr. Clark passed, he became a janitor for the hotels and cleaned schools. He enjoyed working all the time. He loved going fishing, especially smelt fishing in Port Washington, when the season started. The last year Ron really enjoyed playing Bingo at the senior place that he lived. He couldn't wait for Thursday to come!
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Please arrive by 10:45 a.m. for the funeral service at 11 a.m. Visitation will follow the service until 1:15 p.m with military honors.
