OCONOMOWOC
Ronald Frank Palkowitz
March 13, 1939 - March 24, 2022
Ronald F. Palkowitz, a.k.a. Sam Palkowitz, a long-term resident of the Oconomowoc area, passed away in his home on Thursday March 24, 2022, at the age of 83.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Nicole; son, Andrew; stepson Lance (Karen); sister in-law, April; brother-in-law, Afshin; father in-law, Richard; and his dog Ben.
Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; brother, Lance; and his parents, Frank and Margaret Palkowitz.
After graduating from Cudahy High School in 1957, Ronald served four years in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of his military service he started a journey into the workforce that over the course of his working years would enable him to become proficient and very accomplished at multiple skill sets.
In his mid-twenties/early thirties he was a bar manager and treasurer for Alexanders, a very upscale and popular restaurant in Milwaukee. He then moved on to learning and acquiring skills in various building trades including woodworking, carpentry, sheet metal working, plumbing, and machining.
Ronald had a natural ability for understanding the “mechanics” of things and was an excellent problem solver. He was also a voracious reader and loved listening to ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll, boogie-woogie-style piano, and Dixieland jazz.
During his free time as a younger man, he was an avid speed skater and cross country skier. In his later years, he successfully channeled his energy into becoming a master gardener. Sharing the yield of his harvests with his friends and neighbors brought him much happiness.
Ronald was celebrated in his family for his award-winning breakfast potatoes, biscuits and gravy, and crepe suzettes. He could also make an outstanding pot of chili as well.
Ronald will be dearly remembered and missed most for being a kind-hearted, generous, dependable, sympathetic, and fun-loving guy who enjoyed the simple pleasures of just hanging out, chatting, and having a few laughs with family, friends, and neighbors.
We were all very fortunate to have him in our lives.
We love and miss you very much, Sam. So long for now.
-Rest Easy-
Private services were held with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers or sympathy gifts, please consider making a contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203, 703-524-7600.