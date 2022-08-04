Ronald Harris Andrus
March 20, 1938 - July 25, 2022
Ronald Harris Andrus was preceded in death by parents Robert Edward and Martha Louella Andrus, brothers Robert Andrus and Rodney Andrus, and son Richard Allen Andrus.
He is survived by his darling wife, Paige Andrus; son Randy (Joy) Andrus; daughter Deborah (Scott) Fluhart; stepson John (Johanna) Whelan; stepdaughter Amy (Brian) Cocks; brother Ralph (Donna) Andrus; sister Gloria (David) Nazari; grandchildren Dwayne (Crystal) Parrish, Carrie (Josh) Britton, Morgan (Stephen) Westbeld, Jessie Whimbush, Zachary Fluhart and Dakota Whelan; great-grandchildren Randi Leah Andrus, Halea Reeves, Madison Parrish, Ezra Parrish, Adrian Reeves, Rollins Westbeld, Charlotte Westbeld, Isaiah Whimbush, Andre Whimbush, Cameron Whimbush and David Whimbush; and many nieces and nephews.
During his lifetime, he was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1964 as an aircraft electrical repairman and the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1976 as an AEI. After his retirement from military service he went on to join the Oak Ridge Police Department, where he retired as a detective.
During his career he earned numerous citations and awards including the Vietnam Service Medal and the Expert Pistol and Sharp Shooter Awards. In his lifetime he climbed Mt. Etna and became a Blue Nose by crossing the Arctic and a Steelback by crossing the equator on Naval vessels.
An avid traveler, a life in the military allowed him to explore over 25 countries and almost all 50 states including Puerto Rico. Of all the wonderful places he visited, the Mediterranean countries remained his favorite.
Fare thee well, old sailor, fair winds and following seas.
