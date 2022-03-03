Ronald John Hoffmann
April 27, 1936 — Feb. 24, 2022
On February 24, 2022, heaven gained yet another angel. Ronald John Hoffmann was born on April 27, 1936 in Watertown. He passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, and most recently cancer, at AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc. Ron is survived by three children, Rick (Christy), Jay and Kelli; a brother, Duane (Nancy); a brother-in-law, Wayne (Maryalice) Rosenow; as well as eight grandkids and five great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn; daughter Kim Schroeder; and sister, Pauline (Don Bruce). Ron served his church (Our Savior’s Lutheran) in many ways and enjoyed supporting the community. Ron owned Hoffmann’s Cleaning Service and transitioned to director of building and grounds for the Oconomowoc Area School District. Ron served our country in the Navy. A Celebration of Ron’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service. A virtual service will be available for those unable to attend.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.