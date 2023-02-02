OCONOMOWOC
Ronald Joseph Weibel
Jan. 22, 1946 - Jan. 26, 2023
Ronald Joseph Weibel, a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc, passed away surrounded by family on January 26, 2023, at The View at Johnson Creek after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28).
Ron was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on January 22, 1946, son of the late Paul and Lillian Weibel. Ron is survived by his wife and love of his life, Cynthia (Neumann) Weibel.
The couple, who met at Cyndi’s cousins’ house, wed on October 5, 1968, and brought three beautiful girls into the world in which he is survived: Rhonnie (Chad) Garcia, Traci (Jeff) Ludwig and Shani (David) Doro. Five grandchildren further survive him, Cody (Alysha Rendflesh) Garcia, Spenser (Jenna) Garcia, Noah Ludwig, Reilly and Tatum Rozewicz. Ron is also survived by his brothers and sisters Darlene Weibel, Donna Ireland, Diane (Bob) Kube, Robert (Cindy) Weibel, Richard (Denise) Weibel, Doreen (Jeff) Buntrock, Dorothy (Brian) Solveson and Randy “Max” (Joylyn) Weibel. Ron is also survived by in-laws Sue (John) Lindemann, Jeff (Denise) Neumann, Jim Neumann, Kristine (Mandrow) Tomaszewski, and Brad (Jan) Neumann. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillian Weibel; his father- and mother-in-law, Herbert and Emogene Neumann; brother Roger Weibel; brother-in-law Robert Ireland; nephews Christopher Ireland and Jacob Weibel; and great-nephew Craig Ireland.
Anyone that knew Ron knew he always had a smile on his face, would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it and was a hard worker in anything he did. Ron worked for more than 30 years at Oliver Construction until he retired. Ron was also a dedicated veteran as well and was proud of his service in the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam 1965-67, was a lifelong member of VFW Post 2260-Oconomowoc, Marine Corps League 349 - Watertown and Vietnam Veterans Association 635 - Oconomowoc.
Ron enjoyed golfing, car racing and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, N1245 St. John’s Way, Oconomowoc (Ashippun). Visitation from 1-3 p.m. Service at 3 p.m. with luncheon to follow. The family wants to thank the staff at The View at Johnson Creek and St. Croix Hospice for the amazing care Ron received during his battle with this ugly disease.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.