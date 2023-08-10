Rory Thurow
June 15, 1958 - Aug. 7, 2023
Rory Thurow, age 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Rory is survived by his wife of just shy of 45 years, Dawn; his children, Joshua (Melissa Elston), Chad, Sean (Kassie), Kahla (Nate) Holm and Sarah; grandchildren, Hannah, Kayleen, Lola, Elijah, Alice Thurow, and Gianna Elston.
Rory loved spending time with his family, playing games, going for walks and hikes, and just enjoying life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for the care and compassion they have given Rory and his family.
A visitation will take place on August 19, 2023, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (NEW LOCATION: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with a service to follow.
After the service, you may join the family for a celebration of Rory’s life at their home. Please bring a hot or cold dish to pass and a chair. Beverages will be provided.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.