OCONOMOWOC
RosaJean Oschmann
Dec. 13, 1939 - Jan. 30, 2022
RosaJean Oschmann, age 82, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022. She was born on December 13, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Donald and Ruth Barnard (nee Hubbs).
RosaJean is survived by her children, Susan Nufer, Gail Oschmann, Keith (Julie) Oschmann, Craig (Sandra) Oschmann, Van (Donna) Oschmann and Linda Zwieg; grandchildren, Richard Nutter, Keith Oschmann Jr., Travis Oschmann, Tasha Oschmann, Brittany Zwieg, Vanessa Oschmann and Jaden Oschmann; great-grandchildren, Drizzt Nutter and Daniel Nutter; and will be missed by many other family and friends.
RosaJean is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Ernst; sisters, Hedy Miller and Judy Barnard; and grandchild Shana Oschmann.
RosaJean’s identical twin sister, RosaLee Barnard, passed away peacefully the following morning on January 31, 2022.
RosaJean and Ernst were married on July 11, 1959, and raised their family at the family farm in Ixonia until 1987, where they then relocated to Oconomowoc. She was employed at Brownberry Ovens for over 30 years until she retired in 2002. RosaJean had a passion for gardening and loved her flowers. She was very artistic and had a gift for painting and crafting. Family was the most important part of her life.
RosaJean will be laid to rest next to the love of her life at Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in a private ceremony.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.