Rosalie Huggett
July 16, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2023
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Rosie Huggett passed away peacefully at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of 48 years; daughter Cara (Steve) Boyer of Mukwonago; grandchildren Alec Boyer of Colorado and Carli Boyer of California; and sister Carol (Gary) Arington of Nebraska. She is further survived by Betsy and Eugene Adam, Doreen Huggett, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Edith Young of Plainfield, and by Jerry Huggett and Timothy Huggett.
Rosie was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Rosie was an art teacher with the Oconomowoc Area School District for over 30 years, primarily teaching at Greenland Elementary and Ixonia Elementary, and was an active member of the Oconomowoc Teacher’s Association.
In her free time, Rosie enjoyed reading, growing and arranging flowers from her beautiful gardens, bird watching and traveling. Rosie and Jim traveled with Royal Caribbean on 23 cruises, and they treasured their many fishing trips to Boulder Junction and Hayward. She is a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran in Oconomowoc and was active in the altar guild, choir and looked forward to coordinating the cookie room for the annual Smorgasbord.
Rosie cherished time with her family, grandchildren and her incredible group of friends. Her spirited personality and quick-witted sense of humor will be missed by all.
To honor her memory, a visitation and service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, on Saturday, January 14. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Memorials in Rosie’s name to the Lake Area Free Clinic or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.