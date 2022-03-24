Rose Marie Nettesheim
March 11, 1931 — March 17, 2022
Rose Marie Nettesheim, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 11, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Linder) Schmidt in Waukesha.
Rose Marie is survived by her children, Chuck (Cathy), Mary Jo (Gary) Flanagan, Dave (Donna), Bob (Barb), John (Julie) and Tom (Carrie); 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers Richard, Paul and Robert Schmidt; and nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; her parents; and her brothers and sisters, George, Betty, James and Catherine.
Rose Marie was a longtime member of St. Catherine’s Parish, and a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul. She was very devout to her family, friends, and her grandchildren. She will be missed and loved by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial for Rose Marie will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Elm Grove.
Family would like to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge and AngelsGrace for all their care.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.