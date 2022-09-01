OCONOMOWOC
Rose Marie Wanek
aka ‘The Hamster Whisperer’
July 6, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2022
Rose Marie Wanek of Oconomowoc entered into eternal life on Monday August 29, 2022, at the age of 83 after a heart attack. Rose was born on July 6, 1939, to Melvin and Alda in Whitewater. She grew up on a farm where her love for animals started at an early age.
After graduating from Whitewater High School, Rose went to nursing school in Milwaukee to become a registered nurse. It was through a nursing college roommate that she met her future husband, Alan. Being a nurse was one of her greatest joys. After retiring from nursing, she continued her nursing skills by volunteering at the Lake Area Free Clinic and AngelsGrace Hospice, both located in Oconomowoc. She spent most of her life helping others.
Beloved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother to Jenny (Gary), Sandy, and the late Glenn (Michele). Caring nana/grandma to Nathan, Alex and Chris. Special friend CJ, pet store business partner. Dear sister-in-law to Carolyn (David). Sister to the late Melvern. She is also survived by her many friends.
Rose liked to read, was queen of a red hat group with her special friends. One of her favorite pastimes over the last 12 years was breeding hamsters for our pet store. She made sure each and every hamster was sweet and hand tamed so they were ready for their new adoptive home. Rose was so famous for her awesome hamsters that she was in the local paper. Customers still ask for her hamsters today. Rose traveled to Ireland, Scotland and England and talked about those trips often. She loved her sports! The Brewers were her favorite followed by the Bucks, Packers and Badgers. You’d be impressed how much an 83-year-old knew about sports.
Thank you to all the EMT’s, police, nurses, doctors and staff at Oconomowoc and Waukesha hospital for their kind and compassionate care.
We are doing a sports-themed celebration of life. Feel free to wear sports clothing/jersey or whatever you wish.
A celebration of Rose’s life will he held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Schmidt & Bartelt, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 4 p.m-7 p.m. An additional visitation will be held Thursday September 8, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road in Oconomowoc from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater following the service.
Rose, our special mom, touched so many lives and those who knew her loved her caring, fun and loving personality and her infectious smile.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.