Roy David Peterson
Jan. 11, 1948 — Sept. 29, 2022
Roy David Peterson, age 74, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 29, 2022. Roy was born on January 11, 1948, in Redwood City, Calif., to Donald and Katherine (nee Crlenkovich) Peterson.
Roy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary; his children, Christina (John) Fleetwood, Daniel Peterson and Jennifer (Steven) Hedke; grandchildren, Maddy, Griffin, Lincoln, Jyrecho and Osiris; along with many other family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sisterHelen Horn.
Roy was a hunter, fisherman, skier, bowler and woodworker. He enjoyed playing guitar and singing. He loved spending time in his garden taking care of his tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. He was a storyteller and loved sharing them with family and friends.
Roy’s family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Summit for the care and compassion they provided Roy and his family.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 21, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 3-5 p.m. with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Roy’s name are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.