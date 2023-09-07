OCONOMOWOC
Ruth LaVerne Zastrow
June 25, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2023
Ruth LaVerne Zastrow, 93, of Oconomowoc, passed away September 2, 2023, at Shorehaven. She was born on June 25, 1930, to Vernie and Grace (Walker) Bleifuss in Milwaukee. Vernie and Grace both worked at Pabst Farms. Ruth had fond childhood memories of growing up there.
Ruth graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1948. Ruth married Frank Zastrow in 1957. Ruth had a 40-plus year career at Carnation Company and in her spare time was a Brownie leader, secretary of the Sunday Hummers bowling league, Park Lawn school nurse, Oconomowoc Fire Department ladies auxiliary, election poll worker, life-long member of Zion Episcopal Church and active in church activities including the Evergreen Bazaar, her specialty creation of the very well received cat-nip mice, Zion’s Cobbler booth at the Festival of Arts and was a great fan of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ruth is survived by her children, Russell (Sandy) Schneiderwent, Steven (Donna) Zastrow and Kathy Zastrow; nine grandchildren, Janet Schneiderwent, Tammy (Karl) Parrow, Russell Schneiderwent Jr., Dawn McCormick, Laura (Amanda) Hart, William (D’Andra) Schneiderwent, Amy (Joe) Quehl, Robert J. Bishop and Katie (Gaige) Monahan; and 15 great-grandchildren, Blaze, Brooke, and Bella Beltran, Dominick Schneiderwent, Leland and Zach McCormick, Zoey Manning, Violet Stoeger, Gabe Balboa-Hart, Patrick and Grace Hart, Ari Kline, Rose, Charles and Henry Quehl.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; brother, LaVerne Bleifuss; parents, Vernie and Grace (Walker) Bleifuss; and grandson, Patrick Schneiderwent.
The family is thankful for the great care received from the staff of Shorehaven.
A visitation will be held at Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on September 9, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., with a 4 p.m. service and reception to follow. A burial will follow at Summit Cemetery on September 11 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth’s name to the Zion Episcopal Church memorial fund are appreciated and welcomed.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.