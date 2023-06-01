BARABOO
Ruth Marie Schwartz
July 10, 1934 - May 23, 2023
Ruth Marie Schwartz, age 88, passed away peacefully at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo on May 23, 2023. Ruth was born in Oconomowoc, daughter of the late Berhard and Agnes Ziervogel (nee Heger) on July 10, 1934.
Ruth is will be missed dearly by her children, Wendy (Mike) Tesch, Leonard (Sandra) Sjoberg, Palmer Sjoberg, Terry Schwartz, Alan (Lori) Schwartz, Kirk (Cindy) Schwartz, Shelly (Rick) Boniface, Jay (Sally) Schwartz and Jill (Doug) Watts; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joanne (Rick) Krogmann and Suzy (Val) Lapin; along with many other loving family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Schwartz; husband and father of her children, Marvin Sjoberg; children, Steven and Catherine Sjoberg; brothers, Barney and Bill Ziervogel; and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Borleske and Lorraine (John) Hazard.
Shortly after their wedding in 1974, Gary and Ruth moved their newly blended family to Mercer, where they ran Schwartz’s Resort on Fisher Lake. In their limited spare time, a day out on the lake fly fishing was something they cherished doing together. Ruth also enjoyed puzzles, reading and was an avid card player, especially loved playing sheepshead and euchre. She enjoyed listening to music from the ‘40s and ‘50s, attending every parade she could, spending quality time coloring with her friends from Curves, and Sundays were reserved for cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Ruth also loved to travel, having taken several trips around the country, and had taken an extra special trip to Moscow, Russia. In honor of their 25th anniversary, all the children surprised them with a cruise from Boston to Toronto on the Maasdam Ship.
Ruth was kind, generous and enjoyed the simple pleasures the most. She was a devoted wife and mother and cherished every moment of her life with them. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all that they have accomplished.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth’s name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown or St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on June 3, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Pastor David Groth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will be presiding.
Ruth will be laid to rest next to Marvin during a PRIVATE burial at Glenview Memorial Gardens following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.