Sharon Kay (Rather) Longley
June 15,1942 - July 29, 2022
Sharon Longley of Winter, Wisconsin (formerly of Oconomowoc), passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Mary Tremaine.
Sharon was a member of the Oconomowoc High School Class of 1960
She was the loving wife to her husband Lynn Longley for 62 years. Sharon was a loving mother to Eric Longley, Mary (Paul) Tremaine, Danial (Laura) Longley and Wade (Allison) Longley. She was grandma to Justin (Rachel) Longley, Dwayne (Anne) Tremaine, Melissa (Scott Dallman) Tremaine, Cody Longley, Amanda Longley and Ashley Longley. Sharon also had seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Sharon is further survived by her brother, Larry (Suzanne) Rather; brothers-in-law Ramon Waltritsch and Dennis Dobberfuhl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sharon was preceded in death by a son, Keith Allen; a daughter, Teresa Marie; her parents, Lawrence and Irene Rather; a brother, Kenneth Rather; and sisters Sally Dobberfuhl, Shirley Waltritsch and Wendy Sue Rather.
Sher will be missed by many family and friends and her dog Abby.
Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.