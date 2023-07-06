Sharon L. Waldeck
Sharon L. Waldeck passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, with her family at her side.
Sherri was a woman of great faith and devoted to her husband, family and enjoyed meeting people. Sherri grew up in Whitewater, moved to Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School. She was active in dance, theater and excelled in real estate. Sherri was a dance instructor at Fred Astaire and met and fell in love with her student Brian.
Sherri is survived by her loving husband, Brian, of 55 years and son Jeff (Teresa) as well as siblings Beverly Barry Frey, Barbara Barry and John Barry. She was also blessed with two bonus granddaughters, Alyssa and Valerie Abel.
A funeral service will be held in her honor at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.