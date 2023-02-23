OCONOMOWOC
Sharon (Van Dien) Tomczak
June 14, 1943 - Jan. 27, 2023
Sharon (Van Dien) Tomczak, age 79, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023.
Sharon was born June 14, 1943, in Menomonie, to William and Arlene Van Dien. She had two younger siblings, David Van Dien and Diane (Van Dien) Olsen. Sharon graduated from Monmouth Roseville High School before completing a business degree Dubuque University.
Sharon worked in the Carnation Company’s Engineer Canning Division as an administrative assistant. Sharon met the love of her life, Tom Tomczak, at a bowling tournament and were married in the spring of 1978. She would continue on to work as a teacher’s aide for the Oconomowoc Public School System. Sharon had a passion for golf and bowling and was an active member in local leagues for both sports. She loved to read, her dogs Princess and Max, crossword puzzles, spending time on the lake, perfecting Granny’s potato salad recipe, and spending time with her family. She was most proud of her son Brandon and was elated to become a grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom; her son Brandon; his partner Katie; and beloved grandson, Jameson. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and wife.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, committal prayers for family and close friends will take place at the Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.