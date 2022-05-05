OCONOMOWOC
Sharon Young (Goedtke)
July 16, 1944 - April 1, 2022
Sharon Young (Goedtke), 77, from Oconomowoc passed away with her family by her side on April 1, 2022.
Sharon was born in Waukesha on July 16, 1944. Sharon was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick Young; her parents, Dorothy Buchs and Hugo Goedtke; stepfather, Albert (Patricia) Cepauskas; and grandson Nicholas Sanchez. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly (Darrel) Anderson and their children, Samantha and Carly (Zack), Dawn (Patrick) Buege and their children, Morgan and Mitchell, Jill (Paul) Sanchez and their son, Anthony; great-grandchildren Chevelle, Demi, and Kali-Nicole; as well as her sister Leslie (Jon) Fouliard.
She had a great love for music, hot rods, and Harley-Davidson. In addition to that, her favorite hobby was bowling every week in a women’s league. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.
There will be a celebration of life for Sharon at Okauchee American Legion Hall on May 22, 2022, from 2-6 p.m.