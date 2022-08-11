OCONOMOWOC
Sheila Ruth Schultz
July 22, 1932 — Aug. 6, 2022
Sheila Ruth Schultz, age 90, of Oconomowoc, peacefully passed away on August 6, 2022, at home with family and close friend, Deb. She was born on July 22, 1932, to Harry V. and Agnes O. (Letherer) Lawler in Saginaw, Michigan.
Sheila is survived by her children, Becky (Bill) Kubehl, Paul, Laura (John) Falk, Gary (Carol) and Eileen; her daughter-in-law, Penny; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other nieces,nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard; son, Bernard Jr.; and daughter, Beth.
Sheila was a caring and loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed time with her family. She was a homemaker and was very active at St. Bruno’s Parish, helping clean linens each week. She knit hats, mittens and scarfs for the homeless, and always had knitting needles in her hands. Sheila loved music and old movies. Sheila and Bernard loved to travel, especially by train. She wanted to instill good values and mentor children and grandchildren to be good people.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mount Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM 87506; St. Bruno’s Parish, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, WI 53118; or First Ecumenical Food Pantry, 121 S. Harrison, Saginaw, MI 48602.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Debbie Webb, Laura from Home Instead, and Jerry and Kim Thomasen for their care and constant help.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.