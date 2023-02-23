DOUSMAN
Shirley A. Chatfield
Dec. 8, 1931 - Feb. 11, 2023
Shirley A. Chatfield, age 91, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Three Pillars in Dousman. She was born on December 8, 1931, to Henry and Leona (Braunschweig) Neitzel in Ashippun.
Shirley is survived by her children, Gayle Chatfieldmack, Kaye (Terry) Holifield and Todd Chatfield; her grandchildren, Laurel (Tyler) Reece, Kaitlyn (J.R.) Mooney, Luke Holifield, Tasha Holifield and Erik Vanden Heuvel; her great-grandchildren, Bronce and Brexton Reece; her sisters, Beatrice Zwieg and Bernice Bogda; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm; her parents; and two brothers, Norman and Elroy Neitzel.
Shirley was a devoted wife and mother, who loved spending time with her family. She made many trips to Minnesota and Michigan to visit her grandchildren/great grandchildren and to celebrate important milestones. She always had fun and memorable activities planned for when they came to visit her! Shirley was a true fashionista, initially working as a sales clerk and then later as a co-owner of the Country Belle women’s clothing store for 12 plus years. She had a talent for decorating the store windows as well as her apartment; delightfully changing the décor with the seasons and holidays. Shirley had a passion for gardening! Her son Todd worked alongside her to plant and maintain the “bridge” gardens at Three Pillars, bringing joy to everyone passing by! She loved recipe books and was an exceptional cook and baker. She was well known for her cookies, breads and Kranz kuchen! Shirley enjoyed being active through walking and exercising, even teaching chair exercise to the residents at Compass Point. She was a faithful member of Dr. Martin Luther Church where she could be depended on to read the scriptures at the Saturday evening services, in addition to lending a helping hand to the funeral reception committee. Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Ewald Chapel at Three Pillars, 375 State Road 67, Dousman, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Masks are required.
Memorials may be made in Shirley’s name to the Oconomowoc Prohealth Cancer Center or to the Three Pillars Garden Fund.
The family would like to thank Dr. Raftery and the wonderful staff at the Oconomowoc ProHealth Cancer Center. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at the Masonic Healthcare Center and Allay Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.