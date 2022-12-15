OCONOMOWOC
Shirley E. Jaeger
Oct. 12, 1928 — Dec. 9, 2022
Shirley E. Jaeger, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. She was born on October 12, 1928, to Edmund and Gerda (Breunig) Muendel in Milwaukee.
Shirley is survived by her children, Robin R. Jaeger of Delafield and Mark (Eileen) Jaeger of Brookfield; her grandchild, Richard (Amanda) Jaeger; her great-grandchild, Muriel Jaeger; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack G. Jaeger; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marion and Robert Jaeger. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She volunteered at numerous organizations and was a member of First Congregational UCC in Oconomowoc. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, and enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Garden of The Last Supper.
Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to Heifer International or First Congregational UCC in Oconomowoc.