ASHIPPUN
Shirley (Martin) Zwieg
May 11, 1940 - March 12, 2022
Shirley (Martin) Zwieg, age 81, of Ashippun, passed away on March 12, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on May 11, 1940, to Alphonse and Barbara Martin. She was the seventh child in a family of 17. Shirley married Martin Zwieg on November 22, 1958, and they were married 55 years until Martin’s death in 2014.
Shirley leaves behind three children who will miss her dearly, Kathy (Harold) Rennhack, Joseph (Lisa) Zwieg and Therese (Robert) Guenther; as well as six grandsons, Brandon (Traci) Rennhack, Kyle (Rachel) Zwieg, Kevin (Taylor) Zwieg Jacob (fiancee Becca) Guenther, Luke (Elizabeth) Guenther, and Andrew Guenther; along with eight great-grandchildren, Cash Rennhack, Theodore, Logan and Landon Zwieg and Mac, Milo, Oakley and Ruby Zwieg. She is also survived by sisters Betty (Roger) Tremaine, Barbara (Jim) Kuehl and Christine Martin, and brothers Edward Martin, Jim (Jacky) Martin, and Steve (Marge) Martin. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Diane Martin and Marion Martin; brother-in-law Scott Tremaine; as well as step-brother Bob Bergman.
Welcoming her home to heaven will be her husband, Martin; parents, Alphonse and Barbara; sisters Joan (Vilas) Wittnebel, Rita (Joe) Jungbluth, Mary (Leo) Komp, Suzie Martin and Ginny Tremaine; brothers Ralph (Mae), Richard, Doug, Thomas and Michael Martin; and many other relatives and friends.
Shirley farmed alongside Martin for many years on the Zwieg homestead near Ashippun. She worked at Olympia Resort in Oconomowoc as a banquet waitress for many years. It was there that she formed many friendships that she enjoyed her whole life. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Sugar Island, and served her church faithfully through the years. She also was an active member of the Friends of Dodge County Parks working hard to make their events successful and enjoyable for many in the community.
She enjoyed being at home and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She especially took great pride in her asparagus patch, sharing it with many people. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and she made an ordinary meal special with her attention to detail and personal touch. Every holiday and birthday were a special event when she was the hostess. She was always willing to lend her loving hand to help in any way she could. Her greatest joy was her family and the gift of her unconditional love for them will always be remembered and cherished in their hearts.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Sugar Island, W3673 Highway O, Watertown, on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.
A sincere thank you to the staff of Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace for the support and loving care they offered Shirley and her family during her time with them.
Memorials if desired may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Sugar Island.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.