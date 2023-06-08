FORT ATKINSON
Stanley D. Stoltenburg
Oct. 9, 1938 - May 30, 2023
Stanley D. Stoltenburg, age 84, passed away on May 30, 2023, at Wellington Place in Fort Atkinson. He was born on October 9, 1938, to Bernard and Lorraine (Grimm) Stoltenburg in Concord.
Stan is survived by his children, Greg Stoltenburg, Guy (Sue) Stoltenburg, Vickie (Gene) Greaux, Cindy Ferrick and Gary (Angele) Stoltenburg; his grandchildren, Erik Koehler, Heidi (Kyle) Tokarski, Zachary, Abbey, Tyler Stoltenburg, Hunter Ferrick, Selena, Krystal, Michael Stoltenburg and Jacob Stoltenburg; his great-grandchilren, Harper and Maddie Tokarski; his siblings, Richard (Leann) Stoltenburg, Douglas Stoltenburg, Michael (Bonnie) Stoltenburg and Karen Rowoldt; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Stoltenburg; the mother of their children, Marilyn Stoltenburg; and sister-in-law, Alice Stoltenburg.
Stan began his working career at Aepplers Apple Orchard, and went on to work for American Motors in Milwaukee, before starting his own business, Stoltenburg Tree Service. Stan “The Tree Man” enjoyed flee markets, jigsaw puzzles, and coin and stamp collecting.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, for a tree to be planted in the Oconomowoc area in remembrance of Stan The Tree Man.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.