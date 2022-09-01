WATERTOWN
Stanley F. Clutterbuck
Nov. 28, 1933 - Aug. 27, 2022
Stanley “Stan” F. Clutterbuck, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. Michael Wanta officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Innichement at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Marquardt Hospice or to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research (https://www.v.org/).
Stanley Foxwell Clutterbuck was born on November 28, 1933, to Stanley Foxwell and Dorothy (nee Simpson) Clutterbuck in New York, N.Y. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. He was a member of the Upsilon Fraternity while in college. On October 23, 1994, he married Karen (nee Geiger) in Watertown. He was a sales representative for Lakeland Auto of Oconomowoc for many years. Stan was a man of faith and enjoyed being a member of the St. Bernard Choir. He loved to eat, travel, and spend time with his family. He was a Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Stan is survived by his wife, Karen Clutterbuck of Watertown; children Don (Vicki) of Delafield, Lori (Mark) Fava of Dana Point, Calif., Christine (Scott Peplinski) Paulos of South Milwaukee and Cheryl (Kurt) Oelsner of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Jeffrey (Trina) Clutterbuck, Michael (Victoria) Clutterbuck, Corey Fava, Nicole Fava, Rachel Oelsner and Nathan Oelsner; one great-grandson, Malachi Clutterbuck; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary (nee Schumacher) Clutterbuck in 1980; and one brother Don Simpson, who was killed in action in WWII.
Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.