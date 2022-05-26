OCONOMOWOC
Stanley M. Sawvell
Oct. 27, 1941 - May 18, 2022
Stanley M. Sawvell, age 80, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on October 27, 1941, to Mirl and Mabel (Stiemke) Sawvell in Madison.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Anne, of 13 years; his children, Sherry (Jeffrey) Hollenbeck, Steven (Renee) Sawvell and Megan (Samuel) Edwards; his grandchildren, Brittany (Elijah) Heberlein, Bailey Hollenbeck, Shawn (Briana) Sawvell, Faith Sawvell, Chelsea Brunner, Eleri Edwards and Luna Edwards; his great-grandchildren, Leo Heberlein, Lennon Heberlein and Hudson Sawvell; his siblings, Delores Sawvell and Wayne Sawvell; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Mary Sawvell, in 2003; his daughter Susie Brunner in 2013; and his parents.
Stanley loved his family and always went out of his way to help in any circumstance. He adored his pets, Gizmo, Princess and Prince. Stanley enjoyed riding his Harleys and going to Bike Week every year in Daytona. He loved spending time in the Wisconsin Dells, riding ATV’s and playing horseshoes and cards (his favorite being sheepshead), and having bonfires with all his kids and extended family. Stanley loved teasing kids to get them to laugh, and going to tractor shows and the Annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous in Prairie du Chien.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 23, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Stanley’s name to Breast Cancer Research Foundation or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.