OCONOMOWOC
Steve Frankwick
Dec. 22, 1929 - Sept. 10, 2023
Steve Frankwick, 93, of Oconomowoc passed away September 10, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on December 22, 1929, in Wood County, Wisconsin and married Carol Metke on August 3, 1957, in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. His early schooling was in an orphanage and then in Auburndale High School, Wisconsin. He completed teachers training in Dodge County Teachers college and post-grad at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Milwaukee.
Steve served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan and Korea from 1948 to 1952. An educator for 33 years, he taught grades 4 to 6 in the Oconomowoc school system at Summit School. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, and the evening Kiwanis club. Steve enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed country music and loved to dance the polka and jitterbug. The Old Threshers reunion was a regular fixture and various songs were often played around the home. He enjoyed bowling, water and snow skiing, golf and playing cards - especially Hearts and “Oh Shucks” with his grandchildren. For 25 years he and Carol traveled to Sebring, Fla., as “snowbirds” where he was active in the golf league in “The Bluffs of Sebring” retaining many fond memories of time spent with friends and golfing buddies there.
Steve is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 66 years, Carol; sons James (Cheri) Frankwick, Randal (Mary) Frankwick, Jeffrey (Christine) Frankwick; eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and sister Martha Verriden. He is preceded in death by his first granddaughter, Emily; by his brothers Clarence, Elroy, Oscar, Bert and sisters Bertha and Marie.
A burial and committal service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM at the Village of Summit Cemetery. Following the burial, a visitation will be held for Steve at 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM noon with a service starting at 12:00 PM noon all to be held at St. Matthew’s Church (1650 Brown St., Oconomowoc). In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Steve’s honor to the St. Matthew’s Forward In Christ Building Fund or to AngelsGrace hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.