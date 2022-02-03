Steven Gibbs
Aug. 20, 1946 - Jan. 26, 2022
Steven Gibbs was born August 20, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Robert and Ruth Gibbs. After a long, nearly two year battle with cancer, he was promoted to eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was surrounded by his family.
He was a loving husband of 52 years to his high school sweetheart, Susan (Winger) Gibbs. Their love story started when Steve’s family moved to Oconomowoc where they met in the seventh grade, and they have known each other for over 63 years. Steve was a devoted father to Stephanie (Brady) Dorn and Sarah Dorn. His girls meant the world to him; he loved attending all of his daughters’ sporting events from softball to cheerleading.
This continued as he and Susie supported their grandchildren, Logan and Hannah Dorn, in all of their sports and activities throughout the years, and they even earned the “Superfan” award for attending over 50 baseball games one season.
Steve was the brother of Michael (Jan) Gibbs from Princeton, Minnesota; he was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathy (John) Drogneson from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Steve graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1964. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 and was assistant to the base commander while serving in Boston, Massachusetts. He even audited a few classes at Harvard prior to being called to service in Taiwan. In addition, Steve also served in the Air Force Honor Guard.
After serving in the Air Force, Steve attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and worked at Sears and Roebuck Company in the early years. He continued his sales career working as an agent for Allstate Insurance Company from 1981-2000 where he achieved multiple company awards including: 1982 Rookie of the Year, seven-time Honor Ring Award winner, and five-time National Champion Award winner. He also earned multiple trips for his family over the years.
Steve was a friend to everyone he met. Whether he knew you from his frequent stops to Bruegger’s for coffee, saw you at church, or around town. He was a generous man who made people feel special.
Steve was passionate about sharing his faith and also served as president and vice president of Gideons International in Waukesha County. After he retired, he volunteered at AngelsGrace Hospice where he shared his love for the Lord. We will miss Steve’s kind, genuine spirit, and smile that would light up a room. To our beloved husband, dad, and “Krandpa”-we love you “to the moon and back.”
A celebration to honor Steve’s life will be held at 12 p.m., at Thirst Church, 1260 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Gideons International.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.