Steven J. Rossa
June 5, 1966 - Oct. 28, 2022
After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Steven J. Rossa, 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by much love. He was born on June 5, 1966, to LeRoy and Beverly (Randrup) Rossa in Milwaukee. Cancer never stopped Steve from living his best life. He leaves a legacy of love.
Steve is survived by his wife, Julie Linde Rossa; their children, Cole and Marley; his brother, Dave (Kris) Rossa; his sister, Kris Denning; his brothers-in-law, Jeff, Mark and Mike; his sister-in-law, Vicki (Rick); his nephews, Nick, Tyler, Maxx, Steven, Kolton and Jack; his nieces, Kristina and Cheyenne; his special close cousin, Michelle Rossa; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve grew up in New Berlin and he graduated from New Berlin Eisenhower. He went on to become a Badger and with much pride graduated from UW-Madison. Steve spent most of his career at Wells Fargo in mortgage lending.
Steve enjoyed many things like golfing, hockey, chess, poker, flying, going up north, coaching, snowmobiling, reading, writing and debating. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Steve valued his family as well as his many close friendships.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, with visitation from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the service will be a Celebration of Life at Lac La Belle Golf Club, where we will remember and share stories with an open mic. Please come with some of your memories to share and celebrate a life well lived.
Steve put a great deal of emphasis on learning and education. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steve’s family, for his children’s education.
Steve’s family would like to thank the many family members and friends that have seen them through the last six years. Also, we would like to thank the doctors, but above all, Dr. Stephanie Baginski for her tremendous support not only to Steve but to his family and AngelsGrace Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Steve in his final days.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.