Susan (Comstock) Apthorp
Susan (Comstock) Apthorp passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on August 26, 2023.
She was a loving and thoughtful mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and a generous friend. She valued her family and eagerly anticipated the arrival of each new grandchild and great-grandchild. Susan had an innate way of connecting with people from all walks of life. She made those around her feel valued and loved. Susan had an adventurous spirit that was reflected in her lifelong travels.
She will be greatly missed by her family, including her sister Betsy Comstock; daughters Julie (Jay)Eppert and Laura Apthorp; grandchildren Laura (James) Nelson, James Eppert, Zach (Kate) Jasen, Lexi (Marcus) Dumke and Haele Jasen; great-grandchildren Liam, Hazel, Crosby, Hattie, Collins, Jameson, Bodhi and Jasper; as well as her many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and former spouse and friend, Barney Apthorp.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at the Eppert's home on Saturday, September 23, from 12:30-4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maui Strong Fund at www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong-fund or AngelsGrace Hospice at N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.