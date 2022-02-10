DOUSMAN
Susan Kay Christianson
Susan Kay Christianson found peace on February 2, 2022, at the age of 79.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim.
A long-time resident of Three Pillars in Dousman, Sue enjoyed socializing, participating in the activities, and just being outside in the sun. Sue loved fashion and sparkle. Shopping on QVC was her favorite hobby.
Sue is survived by her daughters Amy (Mike) Mitchell of New Berlin and Beth (Ryan) Rudie of Racine; her granddaughters Taylor Rudie and Samantha Rudie of Racine; and her brother John Struck (Linda Kime) of St. Charles, Ill.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Memorials appreciated to Three Pillars Health Care Center, 410 N. Main St., Dousman, WI 53118
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.