OCONOMOWOC
Thaddeus L. Knap
Thaddeus L. ("Ted") Knap passed away on February 26, 2023, aged 102. Ted had a remarkable career as a journalist, including working as the chief White House correspondent for the Scripps Howard News Service in Washington, D.C. In that role, he covered five presidents: Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan. He also interviewed former president Truman, Eleanor Roosevelt, Princess Grace of Monaco, Senator John Warner, Brooke Shields, boxing champ Jack Dempsey and many others. He covered Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech for the Indianapolis Times in 1963.
Ted graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee and from Marquette University (1940). He served in the United States Army for four years during World War II. His journalism career began with six years as a reporter and city editor for the Waukesha Daily Freeman, He was with the Indianapolis Times from 1950 to 1964. His column “White House Watch” was syndicated in more than 400 newspapers. In 1971 he achieved the honor of being on President Nixon's famous “enemies list.” Further information about Ted can be found on Wikipedia.
Ted was married to Eleanore Knoebel of Waukesha, who died in 2011. He is survived by numerous Knap and Knoebel nieces and nephews and their descendants.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Helen Ronstadt; and his brothers Tony, Harry, and Dr. Florian Knap.
During his Washington years, Ted resided in McLean, Va. In his last years, he resided at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Shorehaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Marquette University Ñ Ted Knap Scholarship Fund or the American Red Cross are appreciated.
