DOUSMAN
The Rev. Paul O. Lee
July 2, 1933 - March 16, 2023
The Rev. Paul O. Lee, 89, of Dousman, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023, after complications from pneumonia. Paul was born on July 2, 1933, to Juanita (Nelson) and Joseph E. Lee in Marshalltown, Iowa. After graduating from Augustana High School in 1951, Paul went on to obtain a B.A. in English literature from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He followed his passion for the ministry and attended Luther Northwestern Seminary at St. Paul, Minnesota, from 1955 to 1959 and graduated with a Master of Theology degree.
Paul had a long career as an ELCA minister and was part of a generation of Christian leaders that went into the ministry to actively serve the community. He began by supporting two congregations in Montana from 1959 to 1968. That year he relocated back to the Midwest and started a new ministry in a storefront in Wabasha, Minnesota, which he grew from zero to 40 families in two years. He was senior pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ashland, Wisconsin, a congregation of 500 members with a special focus on Campus Ministry to a small college adjacent to the church. He also served a congregation in the nearby town of Mason and his daughter, Kari, filled in for the organist. From 1977 to 1989 he was the senior pastor at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc. He was more than a preacher: “Good Works” was important to him. He was skilled in counseling and led the youth group to a national conference in San Antonio, Texas. After he retired from the ministry, he continued to serve as interim minister in various congregations for several years.
He was filling in for his father, the Rev. Joseph E. Lee, as a pastor when he first laid eyes on his future wife, Barbara Brunsell. They were married for 67 years. Paul was a golfer and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, hike, camp and cross-country ski. He had a beautiful voice and often sang portions of the church service.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Kevin Lee, Kari Fietek (Andrew) and Kristen Lee (John White); his grandchildren Sophie and Harold Pigman and Meadow and Roland Fietek; his surrogate family, Dawn and Jim Hecht, Sarah (Zach Berry) and Jim Hecht III; and various nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Joe E. Lee and Nathan Lee (Helen).
The visitation and service will be held at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, on April 1, 2023, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and service from noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Dr. Martin Luther Church or Three Pillars Senior Living Community.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.