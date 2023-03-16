OCONOMOWOC
Thomas A. Gnewuch
June 1, 1954 - March 8, 2023
Thomas Allen Gnewuch, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away with his family by his side on March 8, 2023, at the age of 68.
Tom was born on June 1, 1954, in Watertown, to Carl and Elsie Gnewuch. He attended St. Matthew’s Lutheran School and graduated from Oconomowoc High School. As a lifetime resident of Oconomowoc, Tom was committed to his community. He worked at Lake Country Foods for 40 years, before retiring in 2017. During that time, he served as a Teamsters steward, then eventually as the plant manager. Tom spent several years volunteering as a firefighter, EMT and rescue diver for the Oconomowoc Fire Department with his brothers and close friends. He was a long-time member of St. Matthew’s Church.
Tom was known for his approachable nature. He was easy to talk to, always up for a good conversation, and had many friends in the community. After his retirement, he spent more time relaxing and boating at his place in Wisconsin Dells. Tom will always be remembered for his strong work ethic, and his love for his family and the community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tom is survived by his wife Laura (Irish); his children Michele (Patrick) Koper, Katie and Joe; his grandchildren Eli, Addison, Aidan and Emme; step-children Alysse (Kaempf) Soto and Jordan (Kaempf) Weiner; his siblings John (Pam) Gnewuch, Cindy (Dan) Smallish, Steve (Louise) Gnewuch, Paul Gnewuch and Kim Gnewuch; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Gnewuch.
A Christian service and celebration of Tom's life was held on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
“Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.” Rev 2:10