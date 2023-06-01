Thomas F. Taylor, MD
Dec. 23, 1940 - May 26, 2023
Thomas F. Taylor, MD, 82, passed away of cancer on May 26, 2023. He was born December 23, 1940, Des Moines, Iowa, son of Lloyd F. and Helen Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie, of 18 years; son, James (Kris) Taylor, Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughters, Julie (Derrick) West, Aurora, Colo., and Jennifer (Lawrence) Kaufman, Northbrook, Ill.; Jeffrey (Melanie) Burow, Ashippun, and Michael (Suzanne) Burow, Sussex; grandchildren, Jackson, Taylor, Zachary and Alex West, Claire and Will Kaufman, Jasmine, Eric, Sara, MiKaela and Kathryn Burow; and great granddaughter, Braelynn Martin. Also survived by brothers, John (the late Susan), Louisville, Ky., and sister-in-law Debby (the late Mark) Taylor of Kansasville, Wis., Alice (Alan) Fredrick and brothers-in-law, Thomas (Mary) Schulz and Randall (Tammy) Schulz. Others include nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially those at Lake Terrace Apartments. Also survived by Susan F. Taylor, mother of his three children.
Preceded in death by sister Nancy Taylor.
Tom graduated with honors with a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a M.D. degree from UW-Madison in 1967. He then served a medical internship at Milwaukee County General Hospital.
Following this, he served as captain in the U.S. Air Force (1968-70) and was assigned to Special Operations duty and also served as a medical officer. He attended Counter-insurgency School in Florida, and graduated from Thai Language School in Washington, D.C.
Following military duty, he completed an ophthalmology residency at The Medical College of Wisconsin. He was in the solo medical practice of ophthalmology for 40 years in Oconomowoc, and was a member of the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital of Oconomowoc during this time. He retired at age 72.
Tom was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom loved retirement with his wife, Marie, and their life together in Wisconsin and Scottsdale, Ariz. They were newlyweds forever.
Special thanks to the Rev. Nick Slater, the staff at Lake Terrace Apartments, Agrace Hospice and longtime friends Harry Herslof and Amy Webster.
Visitation will be at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Monday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Service at 6 p.m. Private burial at Forest Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Shorehaven Campus.
Krause Funeral Home, 262-432-8300, is serving the family Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.