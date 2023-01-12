MARION, N.C.
Thomas John Heideman
June 14, 1954 - Jan. 2, 2023
Thomas John Heideman, 68, of Marion, North Carolina, returned to the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father on Monday, January 2, 2023, while at the Charles George VA Medical Center after a valiant fight against cancer.
Tom was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 14, 1954, to the late Lt. Col. Robert and Lorraine (nee Koenigs) Heideman. Tom spent his early grade-school years in South Milwaukee before the family moved to Ashippun. He attended Middle and High School in Oconomowoc, graduating in 1972.
Tom was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a machinist, plus had a talent for fixing up and reselling motorcycles. An avid runner, Tom would often place ahead of runners half his age and be on the winner's podium. He also enjoyed walking his dog, Molly, as well as riding motorcycles.
Tom was a loving father, brother and friend. He is survived by his children, Wade Spencer Heideman and Amber Renee Heideman; five siblings, Kathy (Jim) Rhyner, Dave (Sue) Heideman, Jim (Sonya) Heideman, Renee (Cam) Murray and Rhonda (Jon) Shaw; his longtime lady friend, Martha Blair; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sister, Annette.
A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by entombment at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.