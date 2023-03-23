NORTH PRAIRIE
Thomas M. Rooney
Nov. 10, 1935 - March 10, 2023
Thomas M. Rooney, 87, of North Prairie, passed away on March 10, 2023, after a long, brave and spirited fight against cancer.
Tom was born on November 10, 1935, to Veva and Michael Rooney in Milwaukee. A graduate of Wauwatosa High School in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve and served for eight years.
Throughout the 1950s and ‘60s, Tom’s favorite pastime was his passion for racing motorcycles. Riding his Triumph, he and his leather jacket pals used to drive their two-wheelers throughout southern Wisconsin’s farm country. Tom’s love of the road and knowledge of engines eventually led to him becoming district sales manager for Gates Rubber Automotive Division, working there for nearly two decades.
Tom also enjoyed the shooting sports, waterfowl hunting on the Mississippi, Rock River and in Manitoba, Canada. When November’s cold winds started to blow, he relished going to deer camp with his buddies in northern Wisconsin and occasionally, against all odds, actually got a deer. A natural joke-teller with an endearingly mischievous Irish sense of humor, it’s quite possible that Tom read and memorized more classic joke books than any man in world history. He could deliver a punchline as well as anyone, which was very much appreciated at deer camp.
In 1984, Tom married Dolores (Laplander) Brown and they settled in the Kettle Moraine area. Occasionally they would venture to Upper Michigan and the Copper Country to visit Dori’s relatives and friends.
In 2010, Tom retired from Sentry Foods. He spent his time enjoying watching the Packers win, grumbling when they lost, reading about World War II history, watching the History Channel and his favorite show, “Gunsmoke.” He kept a watchful eye over his bird feeder, lived for driving his John Deere tractor, got Post-It Notes stuck on him by his grandkids and told them jokes he probably should’ve saved for his buddies. All in good fun.
Tom’s passing was preceded by his mother and father, and recently his sister Mary Ann Micheli.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores; stepsons Kerry (Gay Lynne) and Kristofor (Aurora); and grandchildren Hunter, Harper, Halle, Jakob, Theodore and Ava.
The family will be having a private memorial gathering for Tom in the spring.
