GARDEN, Mich.
Thomas Raymond Williams
June 29, 1938 - April 27, 2023
Thomas Raymond Williams, age 84, of Garden, Mich., passed away suddenly at his home, with friends at his side, on April 27, 2023. He was born on June 29, 1938, in Wyoming, Ohio, the son of Ray Maurice and Frances Mary (Pettit) Williams.
Tom attended schools in Wyoming, Ohio, and graduated from Wyoming High School. He went on to The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, and met the love of his life. Tom and Mary Alice “M.A.” Baughman were married on August 15, 1959, in Dola, Ohio, and they lived on campus for the first year of their marriage as he finished his degree. Tom then studied at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., for his doctorate in philosophy.
Between colleges, Tom worked for Coca-Cola as a delivery driver and had fond memories of his time with them. Tom spent his career at Carroll College in Waukesha, where he was a tenured professor, and the department head of philosophy. In Waukesha, Tom served as the ethics advisor for the County Board of Commissioners. He was a faculty advisor to the Delta Rho Upsilon fraternity at Carroll College, where he was affectionately given the nickname “Pa.” He also taught ethics at the Columbia College of Nursing in Milwaukee. He spent the greater part of his life in Waukesha, moving to Garden, Mich., with his wife M.A. permanently in 2017. Tom and M.A. were happily married for 62 years until her passing on November 26, 2021.
Tom was a voracious reader. He collected and smoked pipes, enjoyed traveling and sailing, listening to music, and bird watching. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the college basketball teams of Marquette University and Gonzaga University. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, completing each Sunday’s NY Times puzzle in ink. Tom was thoughtful but sharp-witted and was able to see the humor in every situation. Being a lifelong learner, he was pleased to have retained his faculties throughout his life. He was grateful for everything, especially his family, his education and career, his hobbies and pastimes, and was content to spend the last part of his life at home in Garden.
Tom is survived by his daughter Lynne (Tom) Solak of Avon Lake, Ohio; his sister, Mary Robinette; two nieces and a nephew; cousins; his dog Mattie; and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Williams, and his beloved wife M.A. Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be sent to the family for future designation; the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter at 6091W Hwy. US 2, Manistique, MI 49854; Woodland Assisted Living toward resident activities at 609 Intake Park, Manistique, MI 49854; or a charity of your choice.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. at Hinks Cemetery in Fayette, Mich., with Pastor Greg Williamson officiating.
Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique, Mich., is assisting the family with donations. Online condolences may be posted on their website at www.fausettfh.com.