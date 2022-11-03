OCONOMOWOC
Thomas Richard Hoesly
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 26, 2022
Thomas Richard Hoesly of Oconomowoc passed away October 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis. Tom was born on July 29, 1950, in Madison, to Richard (Dick) and Mavis Hoesly of Wauwatosa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Debbie (Treul) Hoesly; his son Jonathan and his wife Kim of Ixonia; his daughter Kristin of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and his grandsons Caleb and August, also of Ixonia.
Additionally, Tom is survived by his sister and four brothers: Mary (Hoesly) Patch and her husband Dana of Medfield, Mass., Robert (Bob) Hoesly and his wife Jill of Englewood, Fla., Greg Hoesly and his wife Julie of Elm Grove, Mark Hoesly and his wife Cathy of Norton, Mass., and Brian Hoesly and his wife Erin of Ipswich, Mass. He was also loved by his several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Wauwatosa West High School in 1968, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Tom spent the bulk of his professional career at Starline Manufacturing in Wauwatosa, where he oversaw the operation of the foundry. He finished his career with Pump Service Network in Hartland, where he traveled both domestically and internationally supporting that company’s products.
Tom was a born ringleader and was a natural at keeping his large family together through good times and bad, mostly good. He also had a wide network of lifelong friends (Don, Vern, Dick, Tim, Chris and many others) from his youth in Wauwatosa that he cherished and had many memorable golf outings and regular weekly “meetings” with. Among his favorite things to do was to spend time with his friends on North Lake.
In honor of Tom’s memory, please do a kind gesture for someone in need as he did every day.
There will be a celebration of Tom’s life at a later date.