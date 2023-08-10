NAPLES, FLA.
Thomas Weix Mount
Thomas Weix Mount, 92, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, after a brief illness.
Tom was born in 1931 to John Mount and Loretta Weix Mount of Sun Prairie. He graduated from Campion Jesuit High School of Prairie du Chien in 1949 and then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied accounting and graduated with a BBA in 1953.
After graduating college, Tom completed his commitment of military service through ROTC and then joined the accounting firm of Arthur Andersen in Chicago where he became a certified public accountant. Tom later joined the Oconomowoc Canning Company, Oconomowoc, and held various positions, ultimately retiring as CEO. During his time at the canning company, the business grew substantially and went public on the NASDAQ as Stokely USA in 1985. Tom was also a proponent for his industry and served as chairman of the National Food Processors Association.
While a student at Madison he was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity, and at a party with the Delta Gamma sorority he first met Janet Bach, “Jane,” who became his loving wife and lifelong partner. They were married in 1953 and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage before Jane passed in 2008.
Throughout his lifetime, Tom generously gave back to his local community. For many years he served on the board of directors of the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital as well as the Oconomowoc YMCA. He was also a strong supporter of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and served on the external advisory board for the University of Wisconsin School of Business. Tom was active with St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc and St. Williams in Naples.
Tom has long been a proponent of higher education. After his retirement he sought a way to support both outstanding local students in Oconomowoc and an outstanding university, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1998 he established a scholarship award entitled the “Future Leader Award,” which funded a student’s tuition for all four years at the UW-Madison. 25 students have received this award. Funding has been established at the UW Foundation to continue this program.
When not working, Tom enjoyed many hobbies. He was an avid golfer and skier and enjoyed reading a good British mystery or history book. Additionally, he had a particular interest in building model ships and airplanes and as well as model railroading. He and Jane loved to travel the world and regularly went antiquing on weekends.
Tom is survived by four children, Abigail, Thomas (spouse Dana) Melinda and Andrew and granddaughter Victoria.