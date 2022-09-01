OCONOMOWOC
Timothy J. Spritka
Dec. 25, 1978 - Aug. 27, 2022
Timothy J. Spritka passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the age of 43.
He is survived by his parents, Jerome and Hope Spritka; his siblings Michael Spritka, Jaime Spritka, Christopher Spritka, Daniel (Elaine) Spritka and Karen (Joshua) Hozinger; and six nephews. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas.
Timothy, known to everyone as Timmy, was full of life and energy. He enjoyed golfing and drawing tattoo concepts, but most of all he loved to be with his family and friends. He always wanted everyone to be happy and having a good time because that is how he always was. He has touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.