Tosca Montie
Tosca Blume’ was born in 1930 in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of a banker and decorated war soldier, and granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Phil William Boree’ who spoke seven languages. Her great-aunt was a countess, something she was very proud of.
Growing up, her first job was for the Air Force institute, then on to school for fashion design (sewing and replicating the latest fashions for herself), consequently becoming a model in Germany and then in the United States. Living thru WWII, her “Tante Anna” cared for her when she lost her mother at only 8 years old, then later in life she went on to care for her aunt.
Tosca had a unique personality that was influenced by the loss of her mother during her early years. Her circumstances required her to become independent and hardworking, which she definitely was ... inspiring her son and daughters through life, whom she had a very close relationships with.
Tosca lived life to the fullest, exploring many places near and far. She and Bob Montie enjoyed cruising, overseas travel, cocktails and golfing where they were members at Chenequa Country Club.
Tosca outlived most of her family members by her determination to live an active lifestyle which included golf, tennis and swimming.
Her softhearted compassion for animals inspired her generosity toward local humane societies. Her adopted kitties were her love, even traveling with her.
Loved by all that met her she made friends easily and adored her family. Referred to as the best dressed and accessorized woman in the room, she loved to be out and about laughing and enjoying all around her! Taking great care of her style, fitness and family right to the end. Wise beyond belief even at 92. ... Gentle and firm, generous and soft, caring and gracious: the true definition of a classy lady.
She is survived by her children Volker Matzdorf, Tosca Russo (Bill) and Michelle Edwards (Chad); grandchildren Marion Mann (Andy), Andreas Matzdorf (Alexandra), Gavin, Grace and Erika Edwards; great-grandchildren Tom Mann, Mona and Dina Matzdorf; and many dear friends.
The funeral service for Tosca will be held at 12:30 p.m. today, January 26, at North Point Community Church, 400 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland, with Pastor Allan Jahneke officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Gardens of Stone Bank Cemetery.
In lieu of flowerers, donations may be made to Waukesha, Elmbrook and Wisconsin Humane Societies.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.