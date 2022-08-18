INDIANAPOLIS
Tridi Poston
Tridi Poston passed away at age 79 in Indianapolis on July 31, 2022, after a long illness. She spent her early years mostly in Indianapolis and in Oconomowoc. After college she returned to Indianapolis where she had a proud 37-year career at Indianapolis Star & News.
In addition to her career, throughout her life she always liked to help others. She was a strong advocate and volunteer within the deaf community in support of her daughter Laura. She was also a committed volunteer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Laura, parents George and Edith StallŽ, and sister Janet Peters.
Survived by siblings Chris (Chuck) Norseng, Laura Eldridge, George (Kay) StallŽ, Rick (Maureen) StallŽ, and many nieces and nephews.
A service was held on August 5 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.
Thank you to her friends, old and new, who have been devoted to Tridi through various life stages.