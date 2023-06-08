IXONIA
Vergene ‘Jean’ D. Krueger
Sept. 11, 1947 - June 4, 2023
Vergene “Jean” D. Krueger, 75, of Ixonia, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Vergene Darly Wegner was born on September 11, 1947, to Fred and Ella (Uttech) Wegner in Watertown. On January 10, 1965, she married Dave Krueger in Watertown. Jean graduated from Watertown High School and worked as a pharmacy technician for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia.
Family meant everything to Jean. Jean was an important role model in many of her nieces’ and nephews’ lives. Jean especially loved and cared dearly for her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Their Granny Goose will sure be missed. One of her favorite things was cooking with her grandchildren as she loved to watch them create their own masterpieces.
She also liked the summer nights sitting on the front porch with the love of her life. There was no other place she would rather be than next to his side. She was always willing to help others and was a selfless person, if you needed an ear to listen she was always there for you. Jean volunteered and enjoyed reading to the children at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in her spare time. Jean was the most caring and loving person you could find. She touched the lives of many people and left an everlasting impact that will not be forgotten.
Jean is survived by her husband, Dave Krueger of Ixonia; three children, Craig Krueger of Oconomowoc, Cary (Heather) Krueger of Lebanon and Carmen (Arnie) Winkelman of Ixonia; grandchildren Kassie (Zach) Cantrall, Bo (Morgan) Krueger, Krystal (Nathan) Goelz, Dustin (fiancee Madison) Winkelman, Alec Winkelman, Caleb Winkelman and Brody Winkelman; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Galores Indra of Watertown and Ellen Woik of Horicon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings and a grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ixonia with the Rev. Joel Free officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.