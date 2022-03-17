OCONOMOWOC
Virginia L. Lacey-Wolkenheim
Feb. 5, 1951 - March 14, 2022
On March 14, 2022 Virginia (Ginny) Lacey-Wolkenheim went home to be with the Lord in heaven. She was born on February 5, 1951, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to Maybelle and Roy Lacey. Later that year the trio moved to the USA and settled in Jefferson County by the Ladish Malting facility, where Roy was employed for many years. Ginny made many wonderful lifelong friendships, and enjoyed sending handwritten letters to all with cuts from the daily papers or other treasures. Her monthly lunch group (Sandy, Lois, Hanna and Vicky) gathered for years, sharing the news of life and laughing and crying together.
Nature was always a part of her life. The Great Lakes (especially the north tip of the “UP”) was a vacation spot from childhood on. She shared the natural joys of that place with all, and knew where the best smooth stones were to be found! If not in copper country, she loved shelling for seashells before dawn on Sanibel Island as life allowed. The spoils of those trips are best seen in her home and gardens, where she found peace and comfort maintaining both with Frank and sharing with her loved family and friends.
Music gave her joy and comfort all her days. Playing clarinet in 7th grade at Jefferson schools brought her a lifelong friend in Sandy, and piano graced her with another in her beloved friend Sue. She always had music playing at home (classical, jazz and hymns) and enjoyed attending piano concerts hosted by the Milwaukee Symphony. Always encouraging music in others, her son Andy took to piano and trombone and Frank developed a strong interest in guitar. Both played to her enjoyment at recitals and in worship to the Lord, for which she was very proud. Later in life, she needed a new musical challenge to keep up with Frank’s guitar skills and took lessons on the accordion, a very interesting and happy instrument.
Ginny is survived by her husband, Frank, of 21 years; son Andrew (Kimberly) Grinwald; stepchildren Jesse Wolkenheim and Kylie Seivert; brother Erik (Debbie) Lacey; grandmother to Tahlia, Bryce, Evelina and Bronson; aunt to Scott (Bunny) Lacey and Laura (Nick) Lintner; great-aunt to Harvey, Winston and Zelda. She is also survived by many wonderful Canadian cousins.
Special thanks to The ProHealth Cancer Center, hospice chaplain Michelle, hospice nurse Tammy, hospice music therapist Lindsey and the caring staff at AngelsGrace.
A private celebration of life will be planned to coordinate with the “trumpets of spring.”
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.