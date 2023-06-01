OCONOMOWOC
Walter Eske
Sept. 3, 1932 - May 27, 2023
Walter Eske entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 27, 2023, at the age of 90 years old. He was born on September 3, 1932 to Henry and Edna Eske of the Town of Oconomowoc.
Walter loved his Lord, his country, his land, and his bride. He was a man of great gentleness, patience, integrity, and wit. With a sweet smile and a twinkle in his eye, he loved to laugh, tease, and talk.
He served in the U.S. Army, was married to the love of his life, Shirley (Vinz) for almost 65 years, and spent most of his life doing what he enjoyed most, dairy farming. Walter was the third generation to farm the Eske homestead land near Ashippun. Walter worked to improve his herd and hit new records in production and butterfat.
Walter served for many years as an officer with the local chapter of the Aid Association for Lutherans fraternal organization. After retiring from the farm he worked as a Watertown Taxi driver, as a salon product distributor, and in the Garden Center at Walmart.
Walter patiently cared for his wife Shirley through a long illness until her death in 2019. His son, Gary (aka Marshal), and siblings Robert, Marie, Grace, and Diane also preceded him in death.
He will be greatly missed by his children Randall (Lissa) Eske, Wendy Eske, Lori (Donny) Dietz, and Chad (Heidi) Eske, Grandchildren: Katryn Eske, Kristy (Daniel) Eske-Ballard, John (Jessica) Eske, Ericka (J.J. Lowell) Wild, Alexa Wild, Jacob Wild, Joshua (Shannon) Kavalary, Lucas Kavalary, Willow Eske-Paquet and five great grandchildren, Ben, Nya, Nori, Evelyn, and one expected soon. He will also be missed by his brother Larry (Merry) Eske, and many other relatives and friends.
Services for Walter will be held at River Valley Alliance Church; 610 Welsh Rd, Watertown, WI, on Monday June 5th, at 6:00 pm, Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 6:00, with a meal following the service. There will be a burial with military honors at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Ashippun on Tuesday June 6th at 10:00 am.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 262-567-4457.