Wesley Richard Johnson
Dec. 20, 1931 - Jan. 15, 2023
Wesley Richard Johnson passed away January 15 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 91. Born December 20, 1931, to Alvin and Florence (nee Hill) Johnson, Wes was a lifelong resident of Oconomowoc. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1950. He did a four-year stint in the Navy, then came back to Oconomowoc where he built a successful downtown business, and raised his daughter, Julie Johnson Kummrow, with his first wife.
A fixture in downtown Oconomowoc, Wes was the “Music Man” to generations of musicians and students who patronized his store. Lakeland Music was founded in 1962 and moved to the storefront at the four corners in 1966. Wes eventually purchased the building. Historically known as the Mann’s Block, Wes was the proprietor of the store for 36 years, until his retirement in 1998. He sold the building in 2017.
On August 14, 1982, he married Marjorie “Mimi” Kamber (nee Jones) and lived happily ever after. To say he was a devoted husband would be an understatement. Wes and Mimi were perennial honeymooners, and her family became his family.
Wes’s joie de vivre was irrepressible. He was gregarious, fun loving, and down-to-earth. His humor could be saucy, but never mean-spirited. He loved a good “bad” joke, and often cracked himself up. His laugh was infectious. Always a snappy dresser, he favored brightly colored polos and snazzy sport coats. He could dance, and he could sing. He had a lovely tenor voice that was easily distinguished when he sang in the choir at Zion Episcopal Church. But that wasn’t the extent of his service to his church. He was often seen mowing the lawn, shoveling the snow, or scooping ice cream at the art festival, well into his 80s.
Wes was a doer who enjoyed simple pleasures; tending to his yard and pool, walking his dogs, doting on his wife, socializing with his many friends, and playing golf. Especially playing golf. He played as many as six times a week for as long as he was able. He shot three holes-in-one in his life. He was also a horseman. He and his daughter spent countless hours together at horse shows when she was young. He continued to ride on occasion most of his life.
Wes was generous - sometimes to a fault - in every way. His willingness to give and do for those he loved knew no bounds. He was unfailingly kind. He had an enormous capacity for forgiveness. Wes had a meaningful influence on more people than he would ever believe, but none more than his favorite grandchildren, Liz, David, Mic, Jeanne Marie, Josie and Rowdy. He also had a grandson, Patrick, Julie’s son. They were all his favorite. “Pops” was a hands-on grandpa.
His passing leaves a void in the lives of all who knew and loved him, but he will live forever in our hearts. Wes was a big-hearted man who was a friend to people of all ages, from all walks of life. This world will be a little less joyful without him.
Wes is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mimi; daughter, Julie (Bob Bucholtz); stepchildren, Jeanne (Paul) Motzel, Betsy (Andrew) Johnson, and Dave (Tracey) Kamber; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is Saturday, January 21, at Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with the funeral following at 2 p.m. Should friends desire, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Zion Episcopal Church.
