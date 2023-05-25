OCONOMOWOC
Weston Floyd Miller
Weston Floyd Miller was born in Sidney, NE on March 8, 1949. After a long two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, he entered Eternal Life at his home on May 18, 2023. Wes attended the University of Nebraska and obtained a degree in Animal Science and Ag Econ. He enjoyed a very successful and fulfilling career where he worked in the animal feed industry for 20 years.
He purchased Foot-so-Port Shoe Corp and started Clownso-Port, then started Oconomowoc Business Center. From there he went on to his dream job at Wisconsin Aviation in Watertown, WI. Wes started flying in 1975 on a grass strip in Galesburg, IL and loved his airplanes. He was also a talented metal artist. Wes married Linda Teague on May 31, 1969 in Lodgepole, NE, and to that marriage had Jasen, Jodi and Jonathan. Wes is survived by the love of his life, Linda; his children, Jasen, Ixonia, WI and Jonathan (Kristy Janny), Oconomowoc, WI; grandchildren, Trintge and Gracie; along with many other family and friends.
Wes is preceded in death by his daughter, Jodi. Wes loved his farm life until he went to college in 1968 and never tired of sharing farm stories.
Family was always the most important aspect of his life. The last eight years he took such joy in granddaughter Gracie, who loved her Grampy and was always his helper. Everywhere he lived he was involved in his church, the community, sporting events for his children, and always helping others. He knew no strangers and was dearly loved by all.
The most special thank you to Dr. Raza and staff, Dr. Jones and Staff, all the wonderful people at the Oconomowoc Cancer Center for the two-and-a-half years caring for Wes and to the last couple weeks with AngelsGrace. What a wonderful, wonderful group of people if you have to suffer the terrible disease of cancer.
A visitation to celebrate Wes’ life will take place on June 10, 2023 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with the service to follow. The family invites you to join them after the service for a meal in the banquet hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oconomowoc Cancer Center, AngelsGrace or Wisconsin Aviation via the Wes Miller Flying Scholarship Fund (1741 River Dr. Watertown, WI 53094) are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.