OCONOMOWOC
William Cozzens
Bill Cozzens had a joyful journey on his train of life, leaving behind beautiful memories for the passengers whose lives he touched in his 83 years. William M. Cozzens Jr. passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, in Oconomowoc. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and cherished friend. He was a man of great character and integrity. He always put his family first and worked tirelessly to provide for them. William had a gift for connecting with people from all walks of life - beloved by all who knew him.
As the heart of his family, Bill’s unwavering love and support will be greatly missed by those who will continue to travel this train of life, including his beloved wife, Virginia (Ginny) Cozzens; daughter Wendy Cozzens (Scott Polzin); son Bill (Shelley); six grandchildren, Kilian and Carter Fletcher, Ella and Sydney Cozzens, and Janelle and Tera Polzin. Also, dear sisters Mary Ellen Pioch (Jim), Christine Cozzens Hayes (Glenn), much-loved nieces and nephews James Pioch (Cheryl), Marci Vose (goddaughter), Marianne Pioch and Lauren Hayes, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by loving parents, William Myron Cozzens Sr. and Gwendolyn Cozzens.
Bill graduated from Elmhurst College in business administration and marketing. He served his country and the United States Marine Corps for six years. He took great pride in his role as a district manager, and as a top salesperson at Lift-Tech, selling cranes and hoists, always having his customer’s care in mind.
Those who knew Bill will remember him tinkering with one of his classic cars, running his trains at the Milwaukee County Zoo and Domes or on the hunt for the next treasure to add to his many collections. He loved traveling, music and spending time with family. He was a fierce Farkle player, gathering monthly with close friends to play and socialize. Bill lived a Godly journey full of purpose, leaving a lasting impact on all he met. People described him as a super man with a great sense of humor, his kindness and friendly smile will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to live on through the love he shared with his family and friends.
God truly sent us an angel who is now in the arms of his Heavenly Father. May he rest in peace and may all find comfort in the memories they shared with him on his train ride of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive in Oconomowoc, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Cozzens Family Memorial at American Brain Foundation: https://give.americanbrainfoundation.org/team/481332.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.