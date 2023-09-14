OCONOMOWOC
William H. Johnson
William H. Johnson of Oconomowoc, age 85, passed away September 7, 2023, after a brief period of illness. He was born in Worthington, Minn., to Harold and Fanchon Johnson, second of three children.
He had his first plane ride at age 10 with his neighbor, a stunt pilot, who was trying to scare him with stunts, and Bill trying to not act scared (wish there were videos).
He pursued a college education at Mankato State College with a degree in education. That is where he met his wife, Ellen, giving her rides back and forth to the Worthington area. After graduation, they were both teachers. He later obtained his specialist degree in education and became a middle school principal for a number of years.
He moved onto his next chapter of life that defined him. Sales. He could sell anything. First farm storage, then life insurance, then he moved onto American Family Insurance Company where he thrived. He loved his job, meeting people and making the sale. He moved up the career ladder and became a very successful district manager. Many of his best friends were met at Am Fam and he did regular trips and outings with them.
After retirement at Am Fam, he continued with sales including Pagenkopf Funeral Home and eventually to Home Depot where he was a top seller of appliances.
He was an active member of his church and over the years took on various roles. Faith and trust in God was very important to him and he read his Bible every morning his whole life.
Anyone encountering Bill was met with enthusiasm, positivity, genuine interest and probably some expressions of which he had many, for better or worse. He was not shy with his opinions and you always knew where you stood with him.
Finally his love of family was profound. Married to Ellen for 60 years; proud father of two girls, Jill and Kristi; father-in-law to John; and grandfather to Julia, Lucas and Katie whom he loved beyond words. He would do anything for his family and was generous with us all (except change diapers - not in his wheelhouse).
Bill and Ellen are again reunited in God's love.
A visitation to celebrate Bill's life will take place on Thursday, September 14, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 3 p.m. 5 p.m., with a service to follow at 5 p.m.
